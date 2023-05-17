Kimberly boys golf repeats as 3A state champs, Declo claims 2A title

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys golf team dominated the 3A state championships at Blackfoot Golf Course.

With a two-day total of 635 (+59), the Bulldogs finished 67 shots ahead of second-place Homedale.

It’s the second straight season the Kimberly boys bring home a state title.

Also, for the second straight season, Kimberly’s Toby Heider wins the 3A individual title. Heider fired a 71 (-1) Tuesday to follow up a 73 (+1) on Monday to go even par for the tournament.

He finished three shots ahead of Weiser’s Carter Williams and five shots ahead of Buhl’s Kyler Kelly.

On the girls’ side, the Bulldogs finished second in the 3A state tournament. Their 743 (+167) over two days was just four shots off first-place Bonners Ferry.

Kimberly’s Ellie Stastny came in second individually, shooting 78 (+6) Monday and 81 (+9) Tuesday. She was six shots behind winner Braylyn Bayer (Bonners Ferry).

For full 3A results, click here.

The 2A state tournament was played at Sage Lakes Golf Club in Idaho Falls.

The Declo boys golf team won the 2A title with a 647 (+87).

The Hornets were five shots ahead of Grace.

Declo’s Jaxon Smyer finished third overall at +6 after shooting 68 (-2) on Monday and 78 (+8) on Tuesday.

For full 2A results, click here.

