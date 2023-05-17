‘Lunch With Judy’ returns to Twin Falls for two weekends of shows

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An original play is returning to Twin Falls this weekend and next weekend, ‘Lunch With Judy’ at the Lamphouse Theatre.

Most people know the story of Judy Garland through her films over the years, but this play peels back the curtain and shows Judy’s life behind the scenes.

The play follows Judy’s life over a 30-year period through the eyes of her friend who she meets on an MGM studio lot. The intimate setting of the show follows the ups and downs of Judy’s life over three decades.

The play was performed at the Orpheum Theatre in April 2022. This will be the show’s second run with all new actors. The show’s director, Tim Yenne, said with the new cast the show will be a completely new experience from the first run at the Orpheum Theatre.

Yenne told KMVT about the unique experience of performing at the Lamphouse Theatre for this show’s run.

“It’s a small show, it’s very intimate, the theatre we’re showing it at only has 50 seats,” said Yenne. “It’s unique because even though it’s a small cast it’s very dynamic, you get a lot of emotion, there’s a lot of feeling there and the audience is really going to experience that up close being barely ten feet from the stage.”

The show runs Thursday, May 18-20 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. It will run again Thursday, May 25-27 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information and ticket information visit lamphousecinema.com.

