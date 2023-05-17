Mandatory Flood Evacuation Order issued in parts of Hailey

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory Flood Evacuation Orders at the request of the Hailey Fire Department.

The residents living at the addresses that are highlighted in green in the Della View subdivision in Hailey - on War Eagle Drive are asked to leave immediately.

Residents will not be able to return until the danger has passed.

There is also a pre-evacuation notice, listed in red, for residents who need to get ready to evacuate these addresses include:

- West Cedar Street,

- War Eagle Drive,

- Della Vista Drive,

- Triumph Drive

- Red Elephant

- Silver Star

The time-lapse video you’re seeing now is courtesy of the United States Geological Survey taken on Tuesday from their webcam of the Big Wood River in Hailey.

Hailey residents in these areas need to start preparing your home, family, and pets to evacuate.

Remember to always maintain situational awareness; prepare and pack these items now so you’ll be ready with the order to evacuate is issued:

- people and pets, your pets food and any clothes or toiletries you may need

- any and all prescriptions you and your family may need.

- your papers and important documents.

- pictures that you may want to take.

- personal electronics and chargers.

- also make sure you pack cash, credit or debit cards.

