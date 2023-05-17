Sawtooth National Forest firefighters take part in training to prepare for wildfire season

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wildfire season will be heating up before we know it, but the firefighters prepare for fire season all year long.

The Minidoka Ranger District firefighters from the Sawtooth National Forest are busy preparing for wildfire season at the Milner Historic Recreation Area.

“Every year we do our critical training, it’s two weeks of extensive training, it’s physical training, as well as classroom training, so we are gaining experience physically, as well as mentally,” said Stewart Schiffler, a fire prevention technician with the Minidoka Ranger District.

On Tuesday, they were reviewing their engines and their mobile attack responses with their engines.

“If we’re working alongside a fire, using water to put out the edge of the fire,” said Schiffler.

Training for a wildfire is the best way firefighters can be prepared when the season ramps up.

“We can’t necessarily mimic the environment that we work in, and what I mean by that is we can’t go light a chunk of ground on fire and go practice on it, and so it’s super important to try to make it as real as we can, that’s why we are outside of the office setting, it allows us to do what we can without being in the heat of the battle,” said Andrew Addey, a division chief with the Minidoka Ranger District.

They remind the public that we can all do our part to prevent human caused wildfires and understand the fire restrictions and danger rating before you head out to enjoy Idaho’s great outdoors.

“Ensuring that your campfire is out, and trailer chains are fastened at the appropriate height,” said Addey.

The Forest Service firefighters respond to fires in this state and can be called to another state to help if needed.

