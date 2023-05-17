Twin Falls youth gives her mother the gift of words on Mother’s Day

By Steve Kirch
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Twin Falls youth is now being seen in a different light by her mother. The young girl recently gave her mother a gift on Mother’s Day that will be a hard duplicate.

Thirteen-year-old Kadenlee Davis is a student at South Hills Middle School. The youth said she enjoys painting and writing, and she has a gift for storytelling.

“I have written stories in elementary. We were supposed to write a paragraph or two because we were practicing, but I’d write like 15 or 16,” Kadenlee Davis said.

Her mom Shellsie Davis said, “She just uses words that you are just like, whoa.”

This Mother’s Day, she decided to do something a little different. She put pen to paper and decided to write her mom a letter in the style of a poem called Mother’s Love.

“Well, I’m a kid, so obviously, I do not have that much money, and I’m not exactly old enough to have a job, so I don’t have a way to go buy something,” Kadenlee Davis said.

Before Mother’s Day, Kadenlee secretly wrote her letter late at night over ten days, staying up until almost midnight.

“I was writing because I didn’t want my mom to see it,” she said with a chuckle.

Then she read it to her mom on Mother’s Day, in private, where they could be alone as mother and daughter.

“Then I started reading, and about halfway through, she was crying, hugging me, and her head was on my shoulder,” Kadenlee Davis said.

Her mom added, “It made me feel like really emotional that she knows I do have this issue, and she still loves me no matter what, and she knows I love her, and that means a lot to me.”

Shellsie Davis said she was in a car accident when she was about her daughter’s age, which resulted in her having memory lapses.

“I forget a lot of things, like I will be doing something, and I will forget what I will even be doing,” she said.

Tracy Welch, who considers Kadenlee her granddaughter, is touched by the youth’s relationship with her mother.

“It just pulls my heartstrings. I see some young girls that want nothing to do with their mother,” Welch said.

In the end, Kadenlee said she completed her goal on Mother’s Day but still felt a little guilty.

“It is not exactly good to make your mom cry on Mother’s Day,” she said with a chuckle.

But her mom might disagree when it’s tears of happiness.

Kadenlee Davis said when she gets a little older, she would like to pursue a career as a therapist or photographer.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

