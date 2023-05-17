Year in review: how well the Twin Falls School District was at achieving their goals for the ‘22-’23 school year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Engaging more with the community--that was one of the main goals of the ‘22-’23 school year in the Twin Falls School District.

As the school year comes to a close in a few weeks, the opportunity is there for the district to reflect on how they did.

District administration says they were proud of the events that each school was able to put on this year to help get the community engaged. However, they also say there can definitely be some improvement headed into next year.

“I think that you can always get better in what you do,” said district superintendent Brady Dickinson. “Going into next year, it’s going to be a continued goal of ours to engage with parents and engage with our community. I don’t think that you can flip the switch on some of these things.”

Another goal Dickinson brought up was providing more opportunities for students.

The district hopes to accomplish this next year with the new dual immersion program, where students can become fluent in both Spanish and English, as well as providing more opportunities for high school students to earn their Associates degrees upon their high school graduation.

