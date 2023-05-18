AAA reminds dragging trailer chains can spark fires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer is coming, with the unofficial start on Memorial Day, and with it comes increased wildfire risk as the heat dries out grass and vegetation along the highways.

Many recreators are looking to head into the great outdoors whether for camping to off-roading. AAA of Idaho is reminding people to ensure their trailer chains aren’t dragging on the ground.

Matthew Conde, with AAA, says dragging chains create sparks on the road, and those sparks can easily spread to grass starting a fire that can potentially burn thousands of acres.

The temperature of your vehicle’s engine is also a fire hazard.

“A lot of times people get tempted to pull off the road into that tall grass, never park or drive through tall grass, you can ignite that material very very easily,” said Conde. “And keeping in mind that this is probably happening in some rural location, that can quickly get out of hand.”

Conde also mentioned when connecting two trailer chains to crisscross the chains so if the ball hitch does come loose the trailer is cradled into the chains keeping the trailer following your vehicle and not going into oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.