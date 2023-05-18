AAA reminds dragging trailer chains can spark fires

“Never park or drive through tall grass, you can ignite that material very very easily.”
Dragging trailer chains can easily spark wildfires in tall grass on the side of the road
Dragging trailer chains can easily spark wildfires in tall grass on the side of the road(Arizona's Family)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer is coming, with the unofficial start on Memorial Day, and with it comes increased wildfire risk as the heat dries out grass and vegetation along the highways.

Many recreators are looking to head into the great outdoors whether for camping to off-roading. AAA of Idaho is reminding people to ensure their trailer chains aren’t dragging on the ground.

Matthew Conde, with AAA, says dragging chains create sparks on the road, and those sparks can easily spread to grass starting a fire that can potentially burn thousands of acres.

The temperature of your vehicle’s engine is also a fire hazard.

“A lot of times people get tempted to pull off the road into that tall grass, never park or drive through tall grass, you can ignite that material very very easily,” said Conde. “And keeping in mind that this is probably happening in some rural location, that can quickly get out of hand.”

Conde also mentioned when connecting two trailer chains to crisscross the chains so if the ball hitch does come loose the trailer is cradled into the chains keeping the trailer following your vehicle and not going into oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man dies following officer-involved shooting
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

Spirit of the Magic Valley
Upcoming Magic Valley race looks to raise money for the Run it Forward Foundation
This was a past Operation Facelift project in Hagerman.
Operation Facelift looking to help rural communities complete different projects
Renewable Energy Program at CSI has a 97% job placement rate, due in part, to industry partners
Wood River Valley residents take part in Bike to Work and School Day
Wood River Valley residents take part in Bike to Work and School Day