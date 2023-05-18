Behind the Business: Idaho Troutfitters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “I like going down the rabbit hole with it… I can just nerd out for hours on something simple like a leader or a line,” said Owner Daniel Dane.

One of Idahos most famous part-time residents, Ernest Hemingway once said, “Fishing is a discipline in the equality of men – for all men are equal before fish.”

Over at Idaho Troutfitters, in Twin Falls – Daniel Dane is looking to tip the scale in man’s favor.

But only if your sport is fly fishing.

“If you’re fishing with just like a worm and a bobber, you’re counting on the fish to do all the work. Where in fly fishing, it’s more like hunting – you are part of the equation, you are going after them,” said Dane.

Daniel and his wife Trudy have run Idaho Troutfitters for five years.

While you have many options when it comes to the purchase of your angling equipment, Idaho Troutfitter is 100% locally owned and operated.

“I really like that part of it. I like the barbershop type of vibe, where I get to know people names and they know my name, they know my dog… they know my wife. I like that,” said Dane.

From beginner to advanced, Idaho Troutfitters has everything you’ll need to hit the many streams, rivers and lakes of the Gem State. And the vast majority of their inventory comes from companies in Idaho or Idaho adjacent.

For example, the heart and soul of the operation - the reel.

“I carry Lamsons, Sage, Redington and Ross. I am a huge Lamsom supporter. Their headquarters are in Ketchum and their reels are manufactured in Boise. And they do a fantastic job.”

One aspect of fly fishing you might not think of, is the level of ability it takes to create – or tie – your own fly. Because at some point, fly-tying can skirt the line between function and art.

And over at Idaho Troutfitters, they have everything you’ll ever need to start, or continue your fly tying obsessions.

“We have this one young lady that ties Atlantic Salmon flies, and she doesn’t fish - she ties the most gorgeous flies and puts them in boxes.

Idaho Troutfitters is open Monday through Saturdays and is located at 201 Hansen Street East in Twin Falls.

