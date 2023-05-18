CSI softball beats Salt Lake again for second straight Region 18 championship

The Golden Eagles qualify for next week’s NJCAA World Series in Alabama
By Jack Schemmel and Joey Martin
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team is going back to the NJCAA World Series.

The second-seeded Golden Eagles beat Salt Lake once again Wednesday, this time in the Region 18 championship game.

CSI 7, Salt Lake 1

CSI’s Brooke Merrill tossed a complete game, allowing just one run on six hits. She only struck out one Bruin.

At the plate, Kenzee Hale got the party started with a solo home run in the top of the fourth, giving the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead. Hale added another home run in the seventh.

The Golden Eagles scored three more runs in the top of the fifth to take control.

Gracie Tentinger went 3-for-4 and hit her 37th home run of the season for the Golden Eagles.

It’s the second straight year CSI has won the Region 18 tournament. The Golden Eagles advance to the NJCAA World Series in Oxford, Alabama, starting on May 23.

