Gibson, R. Neal

JEROME—R. Neal (HOOT) Gibson passed away 2 days before his 100th birthday on May 10, 2023, in Jerome, ID.

Hoot was the 4th of 10 children born to Thomas Franklin Gibson and Ida May Muir Gibson on May 12, 1923, in Baxter County, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

On a warm July, Sunday, while he was driving his father home from church with a horse and wagon, they were hit by a drunk truck driver and his father was killed. Being the oldest boy, he took on the leadership of the family and farm.

He came to Hazelton in 1942 with $.50 in his pocket. He worked in farming for a small wage and room and board.

He married Hazel Arlene Crawford on July 3, 1944, and they had 4 children: Robert Jr., Tom, Jeanie, and Kelly.

He was a farmer at heart and farmed several places throughout the Magic Valley. He married MaryJane Lamp Wilson on Feb. 14, 1988, and gained a daughter June Lynn Wilson.

Neal drove truck for potato and beet harvest and long-haul semis for several businesses in the area including Monroc and Giltner. He finally retired at the age of 88.

After he retired, he enjoyed gardening, roses, fishing and golfing, which he took up at the age of 90.

He is survived by his wife MaryJane of Jerome, two brothers; Doug of Paul and Omis of Mountain Home, Arkansas, his sons; Bob (Marie) of Mountain Home, ID, Tom (Kathy) of Mesa, AZ, his daughter June Lynn Leininger (Gordon) of Jerome, his grandchildren; Eric (Kris), Shain (Mary), Jarred (Mari), Josh, Ben, Amber (Ryan) Howard, Darrin and Kelbee, and his great grandchildren Taira Neibaur, Tanner, Jill, Keesha, Olivia, Marissa, Caleb, Max, Bryn, Lu, Tate and Gage, and one great great grandson Wyatt Neibaur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 sisters, 1 brother, his wife Arlene, daughter Jeanie, and son Kelly. He lived a long life filled with hard work and fun times.An informal memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. He asked that everyone wear casual clothes, no frilly dresses or suits or ties to his service.

