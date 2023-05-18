Habitat for Humanity finishes new home with partner family, looking to the future

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A family in Wendell is excited to be moving into their forever home after working with Habitat for Humanity.

The Juarez Family and volunteers have spent the past year working on their home, and are now just about to move in.

But, the work doesn’t stop here for Habitat for Humanity, as they work to fight the affordable housing crisis in the area.

Currently, they are working on a home in Rupert, and after that they will be building a home in Kimberly.

This past application period, 100 families were interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity, and they’ve had to narrow it down to 6 families that the non-profit organization will be able to help.

Land is the biggest barrier they face.

“Back in the day when it was cheaper to purchase a home and remodel then that’s what we were able to do, and we’ve done that several times over 10 times over, in our community but in our present state those houses are few and far between but now it is cheaper to build from the ground up than it is to purchase,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director of the Habitat for Humanity.

On July 1, the community is invited to a build day in the downtown commons of Twin Falls, where they will be building the walls for a future home.

Everyone is invited to volunteer.

