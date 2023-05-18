Local 5th grade students learn about the importance of saving money

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to teach children the importance of saving money, Zion’s Bank visited with some local 5th grade classes in the area.

Zion’s Bank volunteers every year at different schools teaching children the importance of saving, and different ways that they can save money for their future.

This year they were at the IB Perrine Elementary School in Twin Falls visiting with these 10 and 11 year olds, and they gave the students different examples of what could happen when you save money versus just spending money.

“We actually understand from the University of Kansas, they did a study and kids are developmentally capable of saving at the age of 5, so at 5th grade, this is exciting because they might be able to help grandma and grandpa because they might be able to help grandma and grandpa pull weeds this summer,” said Luanne Haye.

At the end of the presentation, each student was given $1.50, and they got to decide whether they wanted to save it or spend it.

