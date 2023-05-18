Operation Facelift looking to help rural communities complete different projects

Volunteers are painting the fire hydrants in the town of Hagerman.
This was a past Operation Facelift project in Hagerman.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rural Economic Development Services is getting ready for another year of Operation facelift projects throughout Southern Idaho.

Operation Facelift is a regional wide project under the Region IV Economic Development Agency, in which communities can apply to have a project completed in their city.

These projects are normally beautification projects that the city wants to complete but don’t necessarily have the money to do so at this current moment.

Projects in the past have included the painting of fire hydrants in Hagerman, redoing the city’s entrance sign in Wendell and painting a mural on the side of a building.

All of the projects have been selected for this year, and now are looking for community partners to help make them a reality.

“These projects, maybe won’t be infrastructure and pressing projects, but they are something that brings beauty and collaboration and community building together and regional pride,” said Mary Hollenbeck, the director of rural economic development services.

Some of the communities that have been selected this year are Hollister, Rupert, and Wendell.

If you or your business is interested in sponsoring a project, you can call 208.732.5727 x 3013 or email mhollenbeck@csi.edu

