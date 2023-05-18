Renewable Energy Program at CSI has a 97% job placement rate, due in part, to industry partners

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Renewable Energy Program at the College of Southern Idaho has a 97% job placement rate, which is due, in part, to the many industry partners that the program has.

The renewable energy systems and technology program is a two year associates degree through the college that covers all parts of renewable energy, such as wind, solar, and geothermal, hydroelectric, as well as the future of renewable energy.

The course work is designed so that the students are able to get hands on experience with the different aspects of renewable energy.

One industry partner, Magic Valley Energy, just recently awarded two scholarships, one worth $1,000 and one worth $500 to two eligible students, so they are able to participate in the program.

Eli Bowles, the associate professor of the program says all but one of his students in this past year’s graduating class had a job before they even graduated.

“Actually two of them did not walk, because they were already out and about at the job, one is in Washington, and one is in Iowa, climbing turbines as we speak, so it’s awesome that these scholarships from the industry partners are helping students get through college and then get jobs,” said Eli Bowles, an associate professor.

Bowles says it is because of the industry partners that he is able to ensure his students get jobs in whatever aspect of renewable energy they want when they graduate.

