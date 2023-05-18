Slade, William Jefferson

WENDELL—William Jefferson Slade, 89 years old, a resident of Jerome, Idaho, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in Jerome, Idaho.

William was born on November 16, 1933, in Gilbert, Arizona, the son of James Jefferson Slade and Golden Verbena Bond. He was raised in Gilbert, Arizona and graduated from Mesa High School in 1952. He married Wylene Smithson on May 29, 1952 in the Mesa Temple in Mesa, Arizona.

William farmed his entire life—16 years in Yuma, Arizona, and the remaining years in Wendell, Idaho. He served faithfully in his church, and was well beloved by family and friends. We will all miss him dearly.

He is survived by three sons - Larry William Slade of Spring City, Utah, Jeffrey Hollis Slade of Smithfield, Utah, and Kevin Lee Slade of Wendell, Idaho; one daughter - Brenda Jo Weaver of Wendell, Idaho; 24 grandchildren; and 82 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife - Wylene Smithson in 2005; and his second wife - Suzanne Hawkins in 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Wendell L.D.S. Ward Chapel in Wendell, Idaho, with a viewing to be held from 10:00 am until 10:45 am.

Burial will be in the Wendell Cemetery, in Wendell, Idaho.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

