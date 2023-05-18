Upcoming Magic Valley race looks to raise money for the Run it Forward Foundation

Live on Rise and Shine: Spirit of Magic Valley
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Spirit of the Magic Valley race is coming up, but for the founder, it is about more than just running.

The proceeds from the race on June 3 will go towards the Run it Forward Foundation, which Marilyn Tarkalson created.

The Run it Forward foundation will be able to offer financial support for people who enjoy running, but are unable to afford the costs involved with traveling for meets and coaching expenses to name a few.

She says she thought of this idea when she was in Boston running the Boston marathon, as she met a man who thrived as a runner but had no financial support in getting there.

“So I thought about it after I talked to him, I thought if I had some type of foundation to help support people like this, or youth to help them acheive their running goals then I could do that, so I decided to start this foundation and with the Spirit of Magic Valley all of the money will be used to help support the youth in community,” said Marilyn Tarkalson, the founder.

There is a half marathon, 10k race, and a 1 mile kid run on June 3.

The event will begin and end at Shoshone Falls.

For more information, visit this link.

