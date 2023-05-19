7 killed in crash on Oregon interstate

Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday, May 18, 2023, along Interstate 5 in Albany, Ore. Multiple people were killed and others hurt in a crash.(Alex Powers/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)
By Anna Katayama and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a crash Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon.

Two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle crashed on the interstate in the northbound lanes at about 2 p.m., police said.

The seven people who died in the crash were adults, according to officials.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene to help with the injured victims.

Phil Price says he was driving through the area as first responders recovered victims from a crushed van. He says the incident will be tough to forget.   

“I actually felt like puking when I saw it. It’s disturbing, you know? It’s tough. It opens your eyes a bit, makes you slow down a bit, makes you want to think a bit,” Price says.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours as police investigated. It’s not known yet if speeding or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man dies following officer-involved shooting
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
The fire department has displayed Philip Allan's turnout gear at a decade-old firefighter...
Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash
FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains
Teagan Nees beat cancer and returned to softball as an all-state performer.
‘I just kept telling myself to be strong’: Teen beats cancer, returns to softball with all-state performance