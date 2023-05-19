Palomo, Dontay Sr.

May 16, 2023, Age 31
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN—Dontay Palomo, Sr., 31, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at home.  

A viewing will be held at 3:00p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 4:00p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. 

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Please visit the tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

