Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Twin Falls Farmers Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Farmers Market opened the 2023 season this past weekend, and it’s the focus of this week’s salute to Idaho Agriculture Report.

The market is held in the parking lot of the Magic Valley Mall on Saturdays, until October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is a great way to support farmers and local vendors by buying direct. It also connects you to seasonal fruits and vegetables.

“It’s interesting because in order to keep your body adjusted to the seasons, what’s so important when you go to the farmers market it’s important to eat those vegetables that are available-that’s what’s in season. And it’s better for you to eat what’s available. Going to a farmers’ market you’ll be able to see oh this year we have lettuce and soon we’ll have turnips and soon we’ll have squash. Those are things you should eat in that season. And it’s healthier for you that way,” said vendor - Jill Skeem.

The market isn’t just vegetables. It’s a collection of freshly grown produce and artisan products.

