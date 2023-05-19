Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Twin Falls Farmers Market

By Heatherann Wagner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Farmers Market opened the 2023 season this past weekend, and it’s the focus of this week’s salute to Idaho Agriculture Report.

The market is held in the parking lot of the Magic Valley Mall on Saturdays, until October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is a great way to support farmers and local vendors by buying direct. It also connects you to seasonal fruits and vegetables.

“It’s interesting because in order to keep your body adjusted to the seasons, what’s so important when you go to the farmers market it’s important to eat those vegetables that are available-that’s what’s in season. And it’s better for you to eat what’s available. Going to a farmers’ market you’ll be able to see oh this year we have lettuce and soon we’ll have turnips and soon we’ll have squash. Those are things you should eat in that season. And it’s healthier for you that way,” said vendor - Jill Skeem.

The market isn’t just vegetables. It’s a collection of freshly grown produce and artisan products.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man dies following officer-involved shooting
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Garcia, Irma
William Jefferson Slade, 89 years old, a resident of Jerome, Idaho, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023...
Slade, William Jefferson
R. Neal (HOOT) Gibson passed away 2 days before his 100th birthday on May 10, 2023, in Jerome,...
Gibson, R. Neal
Behind the Business: Idaho Troutfitters
Behind the Business: Idaho Troutfitters