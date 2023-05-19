Southern Idaho water outlook

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho, along with much of the western United States saw significant snow fall over the winter season.

As the snow begins to melt and fills up our region’s waterways and water storage systems, the promise of plentiful water and a good growing season lies ahead of area farmers.

But is that really the case? Will this year’s above average snowpack make up for the years that the west fell short?

According to the latest information from the Idaho Department of Water Resources, it really all depends on location.

Overall, the western U.S. has received a substantial amount of precipitation, however for the Twin Falls region, we’re slightly below normal.

Troy Lindquist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Twin Falls fell a little short.

“Over into the Magic Valley, the Twin Falls Airport, they’re just tracking below normal for their precipitation. Seem to be having a hard time catching up there. Interesting that, that location is staying so dry with all the precipitation that we saw, in general, across southern Idaho,” said Lindquist

With the Twin Falls area lacking a little as far as precipitation is concerned, how does southern Idaho as a whole look for the upcoming growing season?

Water Supply Specialist Erin Whorton with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service says overall, southern Idaho’s water year and snowpack are above average.

“Overall, just looking at the water year so far, we’ve really been able to come out of drought, um, south of Salmon Basin,” said Whorton.

So, what does this mean for area farmers and storage deliveries for the water users?

Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema explains that they do expect delivery to shareholders by July 1st.

“Water that is delivered below Milner Dam, that our value came in from the Water District 1 users at 150,000 acre feet. We will see some storage deliveries below Milner, um, this summer; part of it will be this full augmentation water. And then of course we’ll deliver Idaho Power storage that they have in the American Falls Reservoir,” said Hoekema.

Overall, this water year is shaping up, but area water users, especially ground water pumpers still have to make up for the past five or six years of drought like conditions, so as always conservation will be key for carry over.

