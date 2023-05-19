STATE BASEBALL DAY 1: Twin Falls once again loses heartbreaker to Bishop Kelly
Kimberly cruises past Timberlake to advance to 3A semifinals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third straight year, the Bishop Kelly has beaten Twin Falls in the 4A state baseball tournament.
A seventh-inning RBI single from Hadley Smith gave the Knights the lead, and they held on in the bottom of the inning to beat the third-seeded Bruins.
(6) Bishop Kelly 4, (3) Twin Falls 3
OTHER 4A SCORES
(2) Pocatello 8, (7) Wood River 1
Twin Falls will play Wood River in a loser-out consolation game Friday at 10 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES
(2) Kimberly 8, (7) Timberlake 3
Kimberly will play Sugar-Salem in a 3A semifinal Friday at 4 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES
Orofino 12, Declo 0
Declo will play Firth in an elimination game Friday at 10:30 Mountain Time at Orofino High School.
1A STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES
Idaho City 18, Glenns Ferry 10
Glenns Ferry is eliminated.
1A SOFTBALL SCORES
Potlatch 15, Lighthouse Christian 5
Genesee 11, Glenns Ferry 2
Vision Charter 25, Lighthouse Christian 10
Greenleaf Friends 12, Glenns Ferry 5
Glenns Ferry and Lighthouse Christian are eliminated.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.