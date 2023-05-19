STATE BASEBALL DAY 1: Twin Falls once again loses heartbreaker to Bishop Kelly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third straight year, the Bishop Kelly has beaten Twin Falls in the 4A state baseball tournament.

A seventh-inning RBI single from Hadley Smith gave the Knights the lead, and they held on in the bottom of the inning to beat the third-seeded Bruins.

(6) Bishop Kelly 4, (3) Twin Falls 3

OTHER 4A SCORES

(2) Pocatello 8, (7) Wood River 1

Twin Falls will play Wood River in a loser-out consolation game Friday at 10 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

(2) Kimberly 8, (7) Timberlake 3

Kimberly will play Sugar-Salem in a 3A semifinal Friday at 4 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

Orofino 12, Declo 0

Declo will play Firth in an elimination game Friday at 10:30 Mountain Time at Orofino High School.

1A STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

Idaho City 18, Glenns Ferry 10

Glenns Ferry is eliminated.

1A SOFTBALL SCORES

Potlatch 15, Lighthouse Christian 5

Genesee 11, Glenns Ferry 2

Vision Charter 25, Lighthouse Christian 10

Greenleaf Friends 12, Glenns Ferry 5

Glenns Ferry and Lighthouse Christian are eliminated.

