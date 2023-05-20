Jerome murder suspect bound over to district court

Antonio Jacob Gallegos, 28, of Burley is charged with murder, among other felonies.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A suspect facing multiple felony charges, including first degree murder, appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

28-year-old Antonio Jacob Gallegos of Burley is charged with the murder of Carl Yager, who was shot multiple times at his home on May 18, 2022.

The Ada County Coroner determined Yager was shot in the back and head.

During Jerome County’s initial investigation, they discovered what appeared to be a large scale marijuana operation being run on the property and according to court documents, it’s believed Gallegos and his cousin, then 21-year-old Reyes Duran, also of Burley, both owed Yager money for drug debts.

Originally, Gallegos and Duran both faced first-degree murder charges, but Duran pled guilty to conspiracy of robbery earlier this week and will be sentenced in August.

Gallegos was bound over to district court and his next hearing is scheduled for June 26.

He has multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, as well as attempted robbery, grand theft, burglary, intimidating a witness and multiple counts of concealment or destruction of evidence and criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

