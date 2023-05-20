Kimberly baseball advances to first state championship game since 2012
The Bulldogs beat Sugar-Salem in extra innings
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It took eight innings, but Kimberly baseball found a way to beat Sugar-Salem in a 3A state semifinal.
Macraye Bruning scored the winning run for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the eighth after a Sugar-Salem error.
(2) Kimberly 9, (3) Sugar-Salem 8
Kimberly advances to Saturday’s championship game against (1) Marsh Valley. The matchup starts at 3 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
2012 was the last time the Bulldogs played in a state championship game.
3A LOSER-OUT GAME
(4) Fruitland 12, (5) Gooding 0
Gooding is eliminated.
4A LOSER-OUT GAME
(3) Twin Falls 9, (7) Wood River 7
Twin Falls will play Bonneville in the 4A consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.
Wood River is eliminated.
2A LOSER-OUT GAME
Firth 9, Declo 4
Declo is eliminated.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.