Kimberly baseball advances to first state championship game since 2012

The Bulldogs beat Sugar-Salem in extra innings
The Bulldogs beat Sugar-Salem in extra innings
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It took eight innings, but Kimberly baseball found a way to beat Sugar-Salem in a 3A state semifinal.

Macraye Bruning scored the winning run for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the eighth after a Sugar-Salem error.

(2) Kimberly 9, (3) Sugar-Salem 8

Kimberly advances to Saturday’s championship game against (1) Marsh Valley. The matchup starts at 3 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

2012 was the last time the Bulldogs played in a state championship game.

3A LOSER-OUT GAME

(4) Fruitland 12, (5) Gooding 0

Gooding is eliminated.

4A LOSER-OUT GAME

(3) Twin Falls 9, (7) Wood River 7

Twin Falls will play Bonneville in the 4A consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

Wood River is eliminated.

2A LOSER-OUT GAME

Firth 9, Declo 4

Declo is eliminated.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man dies following officer-involved shooting
Earthmoving began on May 4. Once the site is prepared, construction workers will begin pouring...
U of I begins construction on the nation’s largest research dairy
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

The Bulldogs and Hornets are one win away from an appearance in the state title game
STATE SOFTBALL: Declo and Kimberly advance to winner’s bracket finals
Gooding vs. Marsh Valley softball
Jerome softball vs. Skyview
Twin Falls vs. Blackfoot