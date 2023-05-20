Kimberly baseball advances to first state championship game since 2012

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It took eight innings, but Kimberly baseball found a way to beat Sugar-Salem in a 3A state semifinal.

Macraye Bruning scored the winning run for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the eighth after a Sugar-Salem error.

(2) Kimberly 9, (3) Sugar-Salem 8

Kimberly advances to Saturday’s championship game against (1) Marsh Valley. The matchup starts at 3 p.m. at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

2012 was the last time the Bulldogs played in a state championship game.

3A LOSER-OUT GAME

(4) Fruitland 12, (5) Gooding 0

Gooding is eliminated.

4A LOSER-OUT GAME

(3) Twin Falls 9, (7) Wood River 7

Twin Falls will play Bonneville in the 4A consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

Wood River is eliminated.

2A LOSER-OUT GAME

Firth 9, Declo 4

Declo is eliminated.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.