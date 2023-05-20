Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man appeared in Twin Falls Felony Magistrate Court Thursday on a child sexual abuse charge.

47-year-old Richard Jenkins is charged with sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts.

Court records show he allegedly made contact with a 16-year-old with the intent of arousing himself.

Twin Falls Police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jenkins made his initial appearance and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing is slated for May 26.

