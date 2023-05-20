Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Twin Falls
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:43 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man appeared in Twin Falls Felony Magistrate Court Thursday on a child sexual abuse charge.
47-year-old Richard Jenkins is charged with sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts.
Court records show he allegedly made contact with a 16-year-old with the intent of arousing himself.
Twin Falls Police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Jenkins made his initial appearance and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
His preliminary hearing is slated for May 26.
