Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Twin Falls

A man appeared in Twin Falls Felony Magistrate Court on a child sexual abuse charge.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:43 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man appeared in Twin Falls Felony Magistrate Court Thursday on a child sexual abuse charge.

47-year-old Richard Jenkins is charged with sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts.

Court records show he allegedly made contact with a 16-year-old with the intent of arousing himself.

Twin Falls Police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jenkins made his initial appearance and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing is slated for May 26.

