Nampa Police still looking for abducted child

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Nampa Police Department is still looking for a two-year boy allegedly abducted by his non-custodial father.

Police say two-year-old Rudy Reyes was taken by 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes and is believed to be in danger.

Authorities believe Rudy Reyes is with his non-custodial father, Rodolfo Reyes. (Nampa Police Department)

Rudy has short black hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a hood and pamper diaper.

Rodolfo may be traveling in a gray 2008 Lexus LS, Idaho license plate 2CTJ790 that was heading in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have information, please call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, Option 2.

