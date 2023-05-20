STATE SOFTBALL: Declo and Kimberly advance to winner’s bracket finals

The Bulldogs and Hornets are one win away from an appearance in the state title game
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly and Declo softball teams are one win away from a state championship game appearance.

At Blackfoot High School, Kimberly, the top seed in the 3A state tournament won both of their games Friday to advance to Saturday morning’s winner’s bracket final.

(1) Kimberly 14, (8) Snake River 4

(1) Kimberly 8, (4) Timberlake 1

The Bulldogs will play Marsh Valley on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Blackfoot High School. The winner clinches a spot in the championship game at 2 p.m. All softball tournaments are double-elimination.

OTHER 3A SCORES

(7) Marsh Valley 7, (2) Gooding 4

(2) Gooding 8, (6) Weiser 7

(2) Gooding 9, (4) Timberlake 3

Gooding will play Homedale at 10 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game.

At the 2A level, Declo, a seven-seed, grabbed two victories in at the state tournament Friday in Capell Park in Pocatello.

(7) Declo 8, (2) St. Maries 3

(7) Declo 5, (3) Nampa Christian 4

The Hornets will play (1) Malad Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Winner goes to the championship game.

The 4A state tournament is taking place in Twin Falls, but after day one, both area teams are eliminated after two losses.

(6) Twin Falls 12, (3) Blackfoot 11

(2) Skyview 10, (6) Twin Falls 0

(8) Emmett 5, (6) Twin Falls 2

(2) Skyview 7, (7) Jerome 6

(3) Blackfoot 8, (7) Jerome 7

