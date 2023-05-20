Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers

Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:30 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is behind bars on three felony counts of battery against health care workers.

A Twin Falls Police officer was dispatched to Canyon View Behavioral Health on Thursday morning for what was deemed an out of control patient.

Employees told police that 26-year-old Tyler Dominguez was making threats about self harm and was throwing himself into a door.

While employees tried to intervene, court documents reveal he punched a security guard and allegedly spat on the faces of the security guard and a health care worker, plus kicked health care workers in the legs while being restrained.

Dominguez is being held on a $50,000 bond.

