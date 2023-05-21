Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, tie’s state record he set day before

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gatlin Bair is really fast.

After setting the Idaho state record in the preliminary round of the 4A 100-meter race with a 10.15 Friday, he ran the same time in Saturday’s final and cruised to a state title.

The 4A state track meet was held at Mountain View High School.

And @BairGatlin is your new State Record holder with a 10.15! So proud of this kid! If everyone could see how hard he worked for this and how much he sacrificed! Even if @NFHSNetwork couldn’t pronounce his name #idpreps @KTVBSportsGuy @Jack_Schemmel27 @MikeFPrater @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/Jfya3ey1bh — Cameron Andersen (@Coach_CAndersen) May 20, 2023

Bair posted a 10.15 in the District 4 meet last week as well.

Bair also won the 200-meter race. Since Bair, a junior, plans to graduate high school a semester early, those were his last high school races.

Another 10.15 for Gatlin Bair! 4A Idaho 100 meter champ by a mile!



Hear from the Idaho record holder on your @KMVTNews at 10!#idpreps pic.twitter.com/RPAfJnrBHD — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) May 20, 2023

Gatlin won the 3A 100-meter race last year when he was at Kimberly High School.

