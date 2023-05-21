Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, tie’s state record he set day before

Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, tie’s state record he set day before
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gatlin Bair is really fast.

After setting the Idaho state record in the preliminary round of the 4A 100-meter race with a 10.15 Friday, he ran the same time in Saturday’s final and cruised to a state title.

The 4A state track meet was held at Mountain View High School.

Bair posted a 10.15 in the District 4 meet last week as well.

Bair also won the 200-meter race. Since Bair, a junior, plans to graduate high school a semester early, those were his last high school races.

Gatlin won the 3A 100-meter race last year when he was at Kimberly High School.

