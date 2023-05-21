KETCUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —More evacuations are being ordered for parts of Blaine County due to Spring melt flooding.

At the request of the North Blaine Fire Dept., the Blaine County Sheriff has ordered the MANDATORY EVACUATION for the following properties on Gin Ridge Road in the Gimlet Subdivision, south of Ketchum, ID, effective Saturday, 5/20/23

101 Gin Ridge Rd.

105 Gin Ridge Rd.

106 Gin Ridge Rd.

110 Gin Ridge Rd.

114 Gin Ridge Rd.

118 Gin Ridge Rd.

134 Gin Ridge Rd.

These addresses, which were previously in SET status, are now instructed to LEAVE IMMEDIATELY. Residents will not be able to return until the danger has passed and the Evacuation Order has been lifted, according to the sheriff’s office.

The properties on Wilderness Dr. in Gimlet remain in READY status.

Flood evacuation ordered for Ketchum Community (Blaine County Sheriffs)

On Tuesday, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Hailey Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for eight residences in the Della View subdivision, and three additional homes were added to the order Wednesday, along with the closing of Heagle Park.

