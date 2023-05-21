Gooding Police asking for communities help in finding missing man

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN GOODING CITY ON MONDAY, MAY 15.(Gooding Police)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Gooding Police Department is asking the Magic Valley residents for help in locating an elderly man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Fifity-eight-year-old Gooding County resident Roger Driesel was last seen at a family member’s home in Gooding City on Monday, May 15, 2023, according to the Police Department. He left with people unknown to the family in a gray or silver “2010ish” SUV. He left several items behind, such as his phone and wallet, and has not contacted his family since.

He is a loud talker and will likely attract attention. He was reportedly seen in the Rock Creek RV Park area of Twin Falls on May 18, 2023, where carried on a conversation about his tattoos, said the police department.

He is also a veteran and may show signs of dementia or PTSD.

Photos have been updated with a more recent facial view with shaggy hair and a beard. His left arm is somewhat disabled at an angle as well as his right hand.

Roger Driesel
Roger Driesel(Gooding Police)
Roger Driesel
Roger Driesel(Gooding Police)
Roger Driesel
Roger Driesel(Gooding Police)

If you have seen him, please contact the Gooding Police or SIRCOMM , 208 324-1911.

