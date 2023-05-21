Gooding Police asking for communities help in finding missing man
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Gooding Police Department is asking the Magic Valley residents for help in locating an elderly man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Fifity-eight-year-old Gooding County resident Roger Driesel was last seen at a family member’s home in Gooding City on Monday, May 15, 2023, according to the Police Department. He left with people unknown to the family in a gray or silver “2010ish” SUV. He left several items behind, such as his phone and wallet, and has not contacted his family since.
He is a loud talker and will likely attract attention. He was reportedly seen in the Rock Creek RV Park area of Twin Falls on May 18, 2023, where carried on a conversation about his tattoos, said the police department.
He is also a veteran and may show signs of dementia or PTSD.
Photos have been updated with a more recent facial view with shaggy hair and a beard. His left arm is somewhat disabled at an angle as well as his right hand.
If you have seen him, please contact the Gooding Police or SIRCOMM , 208 324-1911.
