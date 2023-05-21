Kimberly baseball loses heartbreaker to Marsh Valley in 3A state championship game

The game went to extra innings
By Jack Schemmel and Joey Martin
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM MDT
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It just wasn’t meant to be for the Kimberly baseball team.

The Bulldogs lost in eight innings to Marsh Valley in the 3A state championship game Saturday at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

(1) Marsh Valley 5, (2) Kimberly 4 F/8

Kimberly was down 4-1 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. The Bulldogs rallied for three runs to tie it up. Marsh Valley hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth.

4A CONSOLATION FINAL

(4) Bonneville 10, (3) Twin Falls 0

