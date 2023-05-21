Kimberly softball comes out of loser’s bracket to win first state title since 2010

The Bulldogs played four games Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM MDT
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly softball team capped off a magical season with a state championship.

It wasn’t simple though. The Bulldogs lost to Marsh Valley in the winner’s bracket final Saturday morning, before beating Gooding in extra innings to force a championship game rematch with the Eagles.

The Bulldogs had to beat Marsh Valley twice. They did, easily.

3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

(1) Kimberly 13, (7) Marsh Valley 2

(1) Kimberly 12, (7) Marsh Valley 2

Kimberly wins a state title for the first time since 2010. They finish the season with a 23-3 record.

Gooding finished third.

2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(1) Malad 9, (7) Declo 3

Declo is the 2A runner-up. The Hornets lost 7-6 to Malad earlier Saturday in the winner’s bracket final. They then beat Nampa Christian to advance to the championship game.

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
