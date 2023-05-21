Kimberly softball comes out of loser’s bracket to win first state title since 2010

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly softball team capped off a magical season with a state championship.

It wasn’t simple though. The Bulldogs lost to Marsh Valley in the winner’s bracket final Saturday morning, before beating Gooding in extra innings to force a championship game rematch with the Eagles.

The Bulldogs had to beat Marsh Valley twice. They did, easily.

3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

(1) Kimberly 13, (7) Marsh Valley 2

(1) Kimberly 12, (7) Marsh Valley 2

Kimberly wins a state title for the first time since 2010. They finish the season with a 23-3 record.

Gooding finished third.

Congratulations to Kimberly High School on being the 2023 3A State Softball Champions!

2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(1) Malad 9, (7) Declo 3

Declo is the 2A runner-up. The Hornets lost 7-6 to Malad earlier Saturday in the winner’s bracket final. They then beat Nampa Christian to advance to the championship game.

