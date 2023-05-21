Kimberly softball comes out of loser’s bracket to win first state title since 2010
The Bulldogs played four games Saturday
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly softball team capped off a magical season with a state championship.
It wasn’t simple though. The Bulldogs lost to Marsh Valley in the winner’s bracket final Saturday morning, before beating Gooding in extra innings to force a championship game rematch with the Eagles.
The Bulldogs had to beat Marsh Valley twice. They did, easily.
3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
(1) Kimberly 13, (7) Marsh Valley 2
(1) Kimberly 12, (7) Marsh Valley 2
Kimberly wins a state title for the first time since 2010. They finish the season with a 23-3 record.
Gooding finished third.
2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(1) Malad 9, (7) Declo 3
Declo is the 2A runner-up. The Hornets lost 7-6 to Malad earlier Saturday in the winner’s bracket final. They then beat Nampa Christian to advance to the championship game.
