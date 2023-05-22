Air Quality Advisory in effect for sensitive groups

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Environmental Quality is warning residents about degraded air quality in the area.

Residents of Gooding, Lincoln, Jerome, Blaine, Camas, Twin Falls, Minidoka, and Cassia Counties are in an unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality alert due to the smoke in the air from the wildfires in Canada.

Sensitive groups include children and older adults and people with lung and heart problems.

This means that there is no open burning allowed in those counties until this air quality alert passes.

This air quality alert is in place through the weekend.

