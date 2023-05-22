Air Quality Advisory in effect for sensitive groups

There is an air quality alert in effect for sensitive groups.
There is an air quality alert in effect for sensitive groups.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Environmental Quality is warning residents about degraded air quality in the area.

Residents of Gooding, Lincoln, Jerome, Blaine, Camas, Twin Falls, Minidoka, and Cassia Counties are in an unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality alert due to the smoke in the air from the wildfires in Canada.

Sensitive groups include children and older adults and people with lung and heart problems.

This means that there is no open burning allowed in those counties until this air quality alert passes.

This air quality alert is in place through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man dies following officer-involved shooting
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

Twin Falls County
Summer tourism gives Southern Idaho economic boost
Headlights in the dark
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers when to use their headlights
Local nurseries compete to collect school supplies
Local nurseries will compete to help area schools
Bill Pryor is heading out on his Honor Flight
Community invited to welcome home Bill Pryor as he returns from his Honor Flight