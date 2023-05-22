Arraignment for Bryan Kohberger set for Monday

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOSCOW, ID (CBS2) — The arraignment for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected in the murders of four University of Idaho students in a rental house just off campus in November of 2022, is set for Monday.

Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

During the arraignment, Kohberger will be able to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. If he pleads not guilty the judge will set a trial date for this case.

The preliminary hearing that was set for June 26, 2023, has been canceled due to the indictment.

