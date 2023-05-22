Community invited to welcome home Bill Pryor as he returns from his Honor Flight

Bill Pryor is heading out on his Honor Flight
Bill Pryor is heading out on his Honor Flight(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An 86 year old veteran from Buhl is being recognized this weekend in Washington D.C. on an honor flight.

Bill Pryor was in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War in Guam.

He then spent the rest of his life in Buhl, where he was a police officer and heavily involved in the community.

This weekend he is being recognized and celebrated in Washington D.C. with people from other states.

On Sunday, he will return home and be escorted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Buhl Police Department, and veteran motorcycle groups, and arrive at a big party at the Eastman Park in Buhl to welcome him home, and the community is invited, but it’s a surprise for Bill.

“So 2:45, Sunday afternoon there is going to be a party in the Buhl Park for Bill Pryor as he comes back from his Honor Flight, we’ve got proclamations from the county and the City of Buhl, we’ve got the Buhl Pep Band, we’ve got honor guards, flags, a lot of people who are going to show Bill, thank you for your 20 years in the Air Force at 86 years old,” said Marvin Barnes with Joining Forces Magic Valley who is helping to organize this party.

To receive an Honor Flight you have to be nominated and a veteran.

In Washington D.C. he will get to see all the National monuments and be recognized for his service.

Everyone is invited to welcome Bill home on Sunday at 2:45 at the Eastman Park in Buhl.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man dies following officer-involved shooting
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

Twin Falls County
Summer tourism gives Southern Idaho economic boost
Headlights in the dark
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers when to use their headlights
Local nurseries compete to collect school supplies
Local nurseries will compete to help area schools
There is an air quality alert in effect for sensitive groups.
Air Quality Advisory in effect for sensitive groups