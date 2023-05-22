Community invited to welcome home Bill Pryor as he returns from his Honor Flight

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An 86 year old veteran from Buhl is being recognized this weekend in Washington D.C. on an honor flight.

Bill Pryor was in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War in Guam.

He then spent the rest of his life in Buhl, where he was a police officer and heavily involved in the community.

This weekend he is being recognized and celebrated in Washington D.C. with people from other states.

On Sunday, he will return home and be escorted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Buhl Police Department, and veteran motorcycle groups, and arrive at a big party at the Eastman Park in Buhl to welcome him home, and the community is invited, but it’s a surprise for Bill.

“So 2:45, Sunday afternoon there is going to be a party in the Buhl Park for Bill Pryor as he comes back from his Honor Flight, we’ve got proclamations from the county and the City of Buhl, we’ve got the Buhl Pep Band, we’ve got honor guards, flags, a lot of people who are going to show Bill, thank you for your 20 years in the Air Force at 86 years old,” said Marvin Barnes with Joining Forces Magic Valley who is helping to organize this party.

To receive an Honor Flight you have to be nominated and a veteran.

In Washington D.C. he will get to see all the National monuments and be recognized for his service.

Everyone is invited to welcome Bill home on Sunday at 2:45 at the Eastman Park in Buhl.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.