Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s Foundation to host annual golf scramble

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual St. Luke’s Foundation Magic Valley Classic Golf Tournament is coming up and there is still time to register.

The annual golf tournament is put on by the St. Luke’s Foundation and is taking place on June 17 at the Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl.

This year’s scramble is raising money for the emergency services department.

The funds will go towards updating and improving the services available to the entire valley when there is an emergency situation.

“So people have an opportunity to sponsor the golf tournament at different levels, and they do it because they believe in the mission that we are following towards a goal to raise funds for the emergency medical system,” said Terry Rowe, with the St. Luke’s Foundation.

The golf tournament is on June 17 and registration is open now.

For more information, visit this link.

