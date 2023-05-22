Local nurseries will compete to help area schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three local nurseries around the Magic Valley are battling it out to help local schools with a fun competition.

Windsor Nursery in Kimberly, Moss Greenhouses in Jerome, and Webb Landscape in Twin Falls are all competing to see which nursery can collect the most school supplies for Project Succeed.

The supplies collected by each nursery will be distributed to schools within their own school district.

Project Succeeds’ goal is to bring school supplies into the Magic Valley. Many teachers spend anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 of their own money on school supplies each year.

“Project Succeed allows teachers to go onto our website, order whatever supplies they want, and we will personally deliver them to their classroom and or school,” said Melissa Pease, with Project Succeed. “The average teacher asks for anywhere from $100 to $200 worth of supplies, typically that lasts them a month or two.”

The nursery that collects the most school supplies will receive a five-thousand-dollar donation. Donations will be accepted at all three nurseries from May 26th to June 9th.

Teachers who wish to sign up for the project can visit Project Succeeds’ website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.