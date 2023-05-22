Summer tourism gives Southern Idaho economic boost

Twin Falls County
Twin Falls County(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The unofficial start of the summer is next weekend with Memorial Day and with that comes many tourists to the magic valley.

Joshua Palmer with the city of Twin Falls says the Magic Valley offers a large variety of attractions for tourists and the city continues to add more attractions.

Southern Idaho sees a boost to the economy as people come to the area for shopping in downtown Twin Falls, the summer concert series, and the growing food scene.

This is also the time of the year when the winter run-off leads to large flows at Shoshone Falls.

“The larger the flows, the larger the number of visitors we have. It’s a spectacular attraction to the area and we see a lot of visitors for that as well when I was talking about the canyon rim trail, that kind of coincides with that, a lot of people take advantage of Shoshone Falls, and they see the trail, so they’re taking that trail, and we’re seeing a lot more people on that as well.”

Palmer said that Twin Falls is a hub center, and many people who live in northern Nevada will come to Southern Idaho for their shopping and medical needs as well.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man dies following officer-involved shooting
e pursuit started around 2:20 pm at Richardson Drive and ended at the Chevron station located...
Montana man arrested after short pursuit with law enforcement in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 2:21 a.m. on...
Three people transported to the hospital after crash in Jerome

Latest News

Headlights in the dark
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers when to use their headlights
Local nurseries compete to collect school supplies
Local nurseries will compete to help area schools
There is an air quality alert in effect for sensitive groups.
Air Quality Advisory in effect for sensitive groups
Bill Pryor is heading out on his Honor Flight
Community invited to welcome home Bill Pryor as he returns from his Honor Flight