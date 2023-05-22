Summer tourism gives Southern Idaho economic boost

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The unofficial start of the summer is next weekend with Memorial Day and with that comes many tourists to the magic valley.

Joshua Palmer with the city of Twin Falls says the Magic Valley offers a large variety of attractions for tourists and the city continues to add more attractions.

Southern Idaho sees a boost to the economy as people come to the area for shopping in downtown Twin Falls, the summer concert series, and the growing food scene.

This is also the time of the year when the winter run-off leads to large flows at Shoshone Falls.

“The larger the flows, the larger the number of visitors we have. It’s a spectacular attraction to the area and we see a lot of visitors for that as well when I was talking about the canyon rim trail, that kind of coincides with that, a lot of people take advantage of Shoshone Falls, and they see the trail, so they’re taking that trail, and we’re seeing a lot more people on that as well.”

Palmer said that Twin Falls is a hub center, and many people who live in northern Nevada will come to Southern Idaho for their shopping and medical needs as well.

