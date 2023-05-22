Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers when to use their headlights

Headlights in the dark
Headlights in the dark
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that if they get caught driving without their headlights it will cost them.

Idaho State Code states that headlights must be on between sunset and sunrise and when a driver cannot see 500 feet ahead. This would include inclement weather conditions such as rain, snow, or fog.

Sergeant. Ken Mencl told KMVT that if a driver is pulled over for not properly using their headlights, there is a 90-dollar fine and three points on their driver’s record.

He added that daytime-driving lights do not count as headlights.

“Yeah, we’re not looking at daytime driving lights, because a lot of times in certain vehicles, while the headlights might be on the taillights on,” said Mencl. “The taillights don’t come on until you activate those headlights. And that varies depending on the make and model of vehicle that you’re operating.”

He added when you are driving at night high-beam headlights are not permitted within city limits and you must turn down your high-beam headlights whenever a driver of another vehicle approaching in oncoming traffic is within 500 feet.

