AAA Idaho expects record travel number this Memorial Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we approach Memorial Day weekend AAA of Idaho is giving residents a heads up this weekend could be one for the record books on the roads and in the air.

Matthew Conde with AAA says they expect to see nearly three million more travelers this holiday weekend compared to last year.

He told KMVT there could be 42 million travelers, and this could be the busiest Memorial Day on record as far as the number of people traveling by air. He says the key is to bring patients with you to the airport if you plan to fly anywhere over the holiday.

And if you’re planning on hitting the road, head out early.

“The busiest times on the roads are going to be that Thursday and Friday afternoon, you’re going to get that evening commute kind of commingling with people driving for fun, you want to stay away from those times,” said Conde. “Try to travel before noon on Thursday, Friday, and Monday morning coming back, that should help you out.”

Currently, the cost of regular gasoline in Idaho is $3.77 down from $4.62 one year ago, which is also a contributor to people hitting the roads this holiday weekend.

