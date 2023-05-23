AAA Idaho expects record travel number this Memorial Day

“The busiest times on the roads are going to be that Thursday and Friday afternoon.”
Air travel expected to set record numbers this Memorial Day
Air travel expected to set record numbers this Memorial Day
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we approach Memorial Day weekend AAA of Idaho is giving residents a heads up this weekend could be one for the record books on the roads and in the air.

Matthew Conde with AAA says they expect to see nearly three million more travelers this holiday weekend compared to last year.

He told KMVT there could be 42 million travelers, and this could be the busiest Memorial Day on record as far as the number of people traveling by air. He says the key is to bring patients with you to the airport if you plan to fly anywhere over the holiday.

And if you’re planning on hitting the road, head out early.

“The busiest times on the roads are going to be that Thursday and Friday afternoon, you’re going to get that evening commute kind of commingling with people driving for fun, you want to stay away from those times,” said Conde. “Try to travel before noon on Thursday, Friday, and Monday morning coming back, that should help you out.”

Currently, the cost of regular gasoline in Idaho is $3.77 down from $4.62 one year ago, which is also a contributor to people hitting the roads this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, ties state record he set day before
A number of Twin Falls county and city police vehicles responded to a residence in the northern...
UPDATE: Kimberly man dies following officer-involved shooting
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Bair records second fastest 100m in the country this track season, sets eyes on state records
Antonio Jacob Gallegos, 28, of Burley is charged with murder, among other felonies.
Jerome murder suspect bound over to district court

Latest News

Buhl Veteran returns from his Honor Flight with a surprise celebration at the Eastman Park.
Buhl Veteran returns from his Honor Flight to a surprise from the community
Buhl Veteran returns from his Honor Flight to a surprise from the community
This play opens on June 9th.
Tuck Everlasting to be performed at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls
file
Resorts, law enforcement preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend