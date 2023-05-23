CSI softball opens NJCAA World Series play Tuesday

By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OXFORD, Alabama (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team begins their national title journey Tuesday.

The nine-seed Golden Eagles open up the NJCAA DI World Series against eight-seed Butler Community College at 11 a.m. MT.

The 16-team double-elimination tournament is being held in Oxford, Alabama.

The Golden Eagles qualified for the tournament after winning the Region 18 title last week.

You can watch the Golden Eagles for a fee on the NJCAA Network.

