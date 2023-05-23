CSI softball opens NJCAA World Series play Tuesday

OXFORD, Alabama (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team begins their national title journey Tuesday.

The nine-seed Golden Eagles open up the NJCAA DI World Series against eight-seed Butler Community College at 11 a.m. MT.

🏆 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝑺𝒆𝒕 🏆



These 1⃣6⃣ teams will be facing off in the #NJCAASoftball DI World Series. Who will come out on 🔝?



📺 | https://t.co/qIXpIyTIYN

🖥️ | https://t.co/JaaLCLX0fN pic.twitter.com/vgg4TUBOmD — NJCAA Softball (@NJCAASoftball) May 19, 2023

The 16-team double-elimination tournament is being held in Oxford, Alabama.

The Golden Eagles qualified for the tournament after winning the Region 18 title last week.

You can watch the Golden Eagles for a fee on the NJCAA Network.

