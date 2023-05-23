Jerome man sentenced for 2020 murder

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man is headed to prison after being sentenced for murder.

Jose Valdez-Castillo was sentenced Monday afternoon for killing Jonathan Bonilla-Carvajal on August 14, 2020. Bonilla-Carvajal died of a gunshot wound at St. Luke’s Jerome later that night.

Earlier this year, Valdez-Castillo pled guilty to second-degree murder and assault with intent to commit a serious felony.

He received 50 years unified, with 20 years fixed and 30 years indeterminate for the murder charge and for count two, a fixed, unified sentence of 15 years.

The counts are to run concurrent and consecutive with a Gooding County case.

He does have credit for time served.

