CSI offense struggles, Golden Eagles drop NJCAA World Series opener

By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Alabama (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team’s win streak ends at 13.

In the opening round of the NJCAA DI World Series, the nine-seed Golden Eagles could not get the offense going against eight-seed Butler Community College.

(8) Butler 4, (9) CSI 1

The Golden Eagles only had three hits and left nine runners on base in the loss. Sage Nielsen was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

After giving up a three-run home run in the first inning, pitcher Gracie Walters got settled. She tossed six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. Walters, now 18-2 on the season, only threw 88 pitches.

CSI will play 16-seed Gordon State Wednesday at 3 p.m. MT in an elimination game.

