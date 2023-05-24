CSI offense struggles, Golden Eagles drop NJCAA World Series opener
CSI only had three hits in a loss to Butler Community College
OXFORD, Alabama (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team’s win streak ends at 13.
In the opening round of the NJCAA DI World Series, the nine-seed Golden Eagles could not get the offense going against eight-seed Butler Community College.
(8) Butler 4, (9) CSI 1
The Golden Eagles only had three hits and left nine runners on base in the loss. Sage Nielsen was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
After giving up a three-run home run in the first inning, pitcher Gracie Walters got settled. She tossed six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. Walters, now 18-2 on the season, only threw 88 pitches.
CSI will play 16-seed Gordon State Wednesday at 3 p.m. MT in an elimination game.
