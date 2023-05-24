Filer man wins $90K playing Idaho Lottery game

Dennis Bell claimed $90,000 in winnings by playing Big Spin
Dennis Bell is the largest winner of the Big Spin game.
Dennis Bell is the largest winner of the Big Spin game.(Idaho Lottery)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:42 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Filer man is $90,000 richer, thanks to the Idaho Lottery.

Dennis Bell won a digital spin and took it to the Maverick station on Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls. He earned an invitation to the Boise Towne Square, where on Tuesday he spun the Big Wheel and claimed $90,000 in winnings, the largest winner in the history of the game.

The Big Spin originally debuted last summer in July 2022.

There are five top prize tickets remaining, each with the opportunity to visit the mall and spin the Big Wheel for a chance to win up to $125,000.

He’s thinking about purchasing a truck or potentially a tractor with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

