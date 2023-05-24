Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Festival brings people from all over the country to Southern Idaho

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho.(PRNewswire)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 10th annual Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Festival is coming up in a few weeks at the Filer Fairgrounds.

The annual country music festival has grown to attract people from all over the United States and even other countries.

The four day music festival will bring country musicians from around the globe and even some local bands.

Gordy Schroeder visited us on KMVT’S Rise and Shine this morning to tell us about how the festival has grown over the past 10 years, and the benefits to the entire Magic Valley.

“We’re expecting over the four days, over 30,000 people again as it’s been over the past few years as you’ve seen, so we’re excited and we love that it brings, it brings a lot to our economy here in southern Idaho which we really love, because without our sponsors, without the fans, without everybody that’s helped put this on, we couldn’t do it, and that’s what we really love, that it helps the Magic Valley,” said Gordy Schroeder the founder.

Tickets are almost sold out, so if you want to attend one of the festival, visit this link.

