Local principal honored with prestigious award from Western Governor’s University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho educator was awarded with the Elevate Award courtesy of Western Governor’s University.

The educator, Oregon Trail Elementary School principal, Tyler Matlock, was surprised with the award courtesy of Western Governor’s University-Idaho, during a school wide assembly on Wednesday morning, which was the last day of school.

Mr. Matlock had no clue what was happening.

“I knew there was something up, because there were a lot of people I wasn’t expecting to be here for an old-fashioned end of the year assembly, so I thought somebody’s getting something, did not think it was me,” said Matlock.

Matlock is just the second Idaho educator to win the award which has nominees from schools throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Mr. Matlock accepted the Elevate Award in front of his entire student body and other school district faculty members.

Megan Dibb of WGU says that Matlock was the right person for this honor.

“So today we awarded principal Tyler Matlock with the WGU elevate award which we give to individuals who demonstrate a shared mission of expanding access to excellent communication and pathways to opportunity for all,” said Megan Dibb, the strategic partnerships manager of Western Governor’s University.

In addition to the Elevate award for Matlock, the Oregon Trail Elementary School was designated as a Lighthouse School because of the Leadership shown by the administration and staff.

“I always want to help people and helping people open doors is something that I’m always passionate about, whatever that door may be, I want them to be able to open that door,” said Matlock.

Congratulations to Mr. Matlock and Oregon Trail Elementary on their awards.

