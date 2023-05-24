Magic Valley Air Show coming up soon; volunteers needed to help make the show successful

The air show is on June 17.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joslin Field, The Magic Valley Regional Airport is celebrating it’s 75th anniversary and in celebration, are hosting a big air show.

It will be held on June 17 at the Magic Valley Regional Airport. The gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and festivities will begin at 11:00 a.m.

A B-17, and a B-25, which are classic World War II bombers will be there, as well as a DC-3, which was a passenger plane that could have been seen back when Joslin Field opened.

Two T-33′s will also be present.

The idea of the air show is to bring awareness to all the airport has to offer.

“For instance Fed Ex will have an aircraft or two for display, they are one of the key players, we have Spur Aviation that provides firefighting service, BLM, Reeder Jet Service, some of these that are local will have some displays on board, so it’s a way to promote this airport, and let them know what is going on out here,” said Jim O’Donnell, the airshow chairman.

This air show is a massive undertaking, and they are in need of volunteers to help make it run smoothly.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit this link.

