Twin Falls Public Works to hold job fair on Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Are you looking for a career change or have always wanted to get in with the city of Twin Falls Public Works Department? You’re in luck.

On Thursday, the Twin Falls Public Works Department will be holding a job fair to help fill five open positions within the department.

Two positions in the streets department, two in water and one in wastewater collection.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the public works building, located at 119 South Park Avenue West.

Applicants should have experience in public works, but the city is always willing to hire the right person if it’s a good fit.

“We’re looking for people who want to come and enjoy a family friendly atmosphere, people who are hard workers, who can be part of a team. Service oriented people who want to be out in the community. You can actually come and give us your resume and accept an application and have job interviews on-site tomorrow,” said T.F. Public Works Director, Josh Baird.

To be qualified for any of these positions you must have or can obtain a CDL.

You must also live within 15 miles of the City of Twin Falls and have a high school diploma or GED.

Pay for these positions’ range from $18.42 to $22.11 per hour.

