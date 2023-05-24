A Wendell man has died following a vehicular-incident Monday morning in Jerome County

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM MDT
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, KMVT reported a single vehicle crash that occurred in Jerome County near Jerome Cheese.

In an update from the Idaho State Police, they report that the driver of the vehicle, a 38 year old man from Wendell succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night at a local hospital.

ISP reported that the man was driving a Chevy Silverado in the early morning hours when the crash happened on 100 South in Jerome.

The man exited the vehicle while it was in motion and was critically injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The identity of this individual has not been released at this time.

