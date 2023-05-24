‘We’re devastated’: Car crashes through hair salon

An Infiniti sedan crashed through a hair salon early Wednesday morning. (WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A hair salon in Chalmette, Louisiana, is one of several businesses turning away customers after a car sped through the building early Wednesday morning.

Building owners are working on patching the gaping hole left by an Infiniti sedan after the car crashed through the Angel & Co. Hair Salon around 2 a.m.

First responders rushed to the scene to remove the car, but the damage had been done.

The crash broke a water line, which flooded the hair salon, and it broke a cooler in the neighboring convenience store.

Now business owners are trying to stay hopeful as they plan on rebuilding.

“We’re devastated,” said Angel & Co. business owner Angel Everhardt. “I had appointments on the book today, and for the whole week. So, we’re trying to figure out what to do because the building’s condemned, at least this part of it is.”

The condition of the driver was not readily available.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Dominguez allegedly spat on and struck staff members at the facility.
Twin Falls man charged with battery of health care workers
Bair now has three 10.15 100-meter times this year
Bair cruises to 4A 100-meter title, ties state record he set day before
Antonio Jacob Gallegos, 28, of Burley is charged with murder, among other felonies.
Jerome murder suspect bound over to district court
A Jerome man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 murder.
Jerome man sentenced for 2020 murder
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Gooding Police asking for communities help in finding missing man

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
SIRCOMM is seeing a rise in accidental 911 calls and hang ups.
SIRCOMM seeing an increase in accidental 911 calls and hang ups, what the public can do to help
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting